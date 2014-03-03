BERLIN, March 3 A "contact group" proposed by
Germany to work on resolving the Ukraine crisis would open
channels of communication between Moscow and Ukraine's new
government which so far have been limited to just one phone
call, a German spokeswoman said.
"The contact group is important because we need not only a
dialogue with Russia but also a dialogue between Ukraine and
Russia," said a foreign office spokeswoman said on Monday.
"There are no direct channels and therefore the contact
group is important to enable trust-building measures between
both governments."
Angela Merkel's spokesman said that when the chancellor
raised the idea during a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin
on Sunday, the president was receptive. Such a group could be
composed of states and international organisations, Berlin said.