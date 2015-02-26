BERLIN Feb 26 Germany is considering buying
more tanks in the light of the Ukraine crisis and Europe's
deteriorating relations with Russia, after years of drastic cuts
left the military operating with just 75 percent of the heavy
equipment it needs.
At the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, the then West
Germany had more than 3,500 tanks. Today it has 225. Senior
Western officials accused Russia last week of redrawing the map
of Europe by force, and posing a threat to the Baltic states.
"Land defence and defence of our alliance has always been an
important duty for the German military and over the last year
this has only gained in importance," said Jens Flossdorf, a
spokesman for German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen.
"NATO has set new goals on flexibility and rapid reaction
time. That is why we are examining what appropriate
modernisations and revisions we can make to boost existing
structures," he added.
Internally there is deep scorn for the German military's
so-called "dynamic availability management" - which in practice
means soldiers having to share tanks and heavy equipment across
different units. The military has also been hit by procurement
gaffes and equipment faults.
Lawmakers on both sides of Germany's right-left coalition
have called for Germany to properly restock its military.
"We cannot allow ourselves any hollow structures given the
actual security situation," said Social Democrat Peter Bartels.
Germany should increase its number of Leopard 2 tanks to 300
and reverse the cancellation of an order for 50 Puma tanks, he
said. The Leopard is made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and the
Puma by Rheinmetall and KMW.
Any restocking would be particularly welcomed by Germany's
arms industry, which has seen sales squeezed by European defence
budget cuts and tighter restrictions on arms exports.
Western security officials are considering a potential
crisis scenario where the Baltic states' large Russian minority
stage a Moscow-backed uprising, as in eastern Ukraine. This
would oblige NATO to secure its 2,000 kilometre eastern border
through the Baltic states and Poland.
Germany would need to play a key role, for which its 225
tanks would not suffice, a high-ranking German officer said.
Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has described
Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "real and present danger"
to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and said NATO is getting ready
to repel any aggression.
