BERLIN Aug 20 German exports to Russia plunged
in the first half of 2014, led by a sharp fall in car and
machinery shipments, amid an escalating standoff between the
West and Moscow over Ukraine.
The value of German shipments to Russia fell 15.5 percent to
15.3 billion euros in the first six months of the year, data
from the Statistics Office showed. That was a sharper drop than
in the first quarter of the year, when exports to Russia dropped
by 13 percent.
German factories making cars and car parts saw the value of
goods sent to Russia slump 24.4 percent, while the fall in
machinery exports was 18.7 percent.
