BERLIN Aug 20 German exports to Russia plunged
in the first half of 2014, led by a sharp fall in car and
machinery shipments, amid an escalating standoff between the
West and Moscow over Ukraine.
The value of German shipments to Russia fell 15.5 percent to
15.3 billion euros in the first six months of the year, data
from the Statistics Office showed. That was a sharper drop than
in the first quarter of the year, when exports to Russia dropped
by 13 percent.
German factories making cars and car parts saw the value of
goods sent to Russia slump 24.4 percent, while the fall in
machinery exports was 18.7 percent.
Exports of cars and car parts make up around a fifth of
German exports to Russia and the industry could get a further
battering in the coming months if, as a media reports suggest,
Russia tightens retaliatory sanctions against Western nations to
include a ban on car imports.
The Russian car market was long considered a source of
expansion for European car makers faced with a lack of growth in
their domestic markets. Volkswagen chief executive Martin
Winterkorn previously called Russia the strategic "growth market
No. 1 in Europe."
After Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, Western
nations targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest
allies and businessmen with sanctions before later expanding
them to include the energy, banking and defence sectors. Russia
has reacted with restrictions on imports of western products.
In the first half of 2014 Germany sent Russia less
electrical equipment, data processing machines, metal products,
pharmaceutical goods, rubber and plastic, paper, textiles,
leather and clothing.
Exports of food and fodder, which account for just under 3
percent of German exports to Russia, fell by 31.9 percent even
before the impact of the Moscow's ban on most food from the West
- announced in early August - could be felt.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, sold about 36 billion
euros of goods to Russia last year, almost a third of the
European Union's total.
While Russian exports made up just 3.3 percent of total
German exports last year, one business group has warned that the
decline in trade with Russia endangers some 25,000 jobs in
Germany.
A slew of German companies including optical systems maker
Jenoptik, defence firm Rheinmetall and
generic drugmaker Stada have complained about the
Russia crisis hitting business in recent weeks.
German imports from Russia climbed by 2.1 percent to around
20.3 billion euros in the first half of the year, driven by an
increase in German purchases of coke and refined petroleum
products.
