(Recasts with minister's press conference, statement)
BERLIN/HAMBURG Aug 27 Germany's farmers are
unlikely to suffer significant damage from Russian sanctions
restricting food imports from Western nations but indirect
market disruption is possible, German Agriculture Minister
Christian Schmidt said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a one-year
embargo on meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables from the
United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Norway
in retaliation for Western economic sanctions over Moscow's
actions in Ukraine.
The direct impact of sanctions on German farmers is likely
to be minimal as only about 0.5 percent of Germany's
agricultural production goes to Russia, Schmidt said.
But there is concern that food from other EU countries
normally sold to Russia, such as apples from Poland, would now
be sold in Germany, so depressing prices for farmers, he said.
The main goal of dealing with the Russian import embargo
must be the generation of new demand for farmers, he said.
Germany is looking for new sales outlets for its food
production. Schmidt will shortly be travelling to China, where
there is great interest in German food and produce. Germany has
already had successful contact with Taiwan, he said.
A special meeting of EU agriculture ministers called for
Sept. 5 should seek ways of coordinating aid to farmers and
promoting exports of EU food covered by the Russian sanctions to
prevent market distortion inside the EU from unsold produce, he
said.
In a separate statement after a meeting on Wednesday with
German farming associations, Schmidt called on the European
Union to provide more finance for donations of surplus fruit and
vegetables to schools throughout Europe.
"Destruction of food is for me not an adequate method of
market support," Schmidt said, referring to surplus food that
would normally have been sold in Russia.
It was "regrettable" that the EU's market support programme
announced on Aug. 18 included paying farmers not to harvest
fruit and vegetables, he said.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Michael Hogan; Editing
by David Goodman and Keiron Henderson)