PARIS Jan 28 Germany and France agree that any
moves to lift sanctions against Russia must be tied to progress
in the peace process for eastern Ukraine, German Foreign
Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday.
"We in Germany and France have a clear position on the
sanctions," Gabriel said during the news conference with his
French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault. "We wish to implement the
Minsk peace process ... And that is the only way that sanctions
can be lifted."
Gabriel said he and Ayrault also agreed that it was
important that Germany and France express strong unified
positions on issues. He said the two countries would create
bilateral working groups to address issues such as Ukraine and
Russia.
