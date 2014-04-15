BERLIN, April 15 Moscow must show it is serious
about a de-escalation in Ukraine by pledging concrete steps to
ease tensions in four-way talks scheduled for Thursday in
Geneva, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
"These talks are long overdue ... We expect that Russia will
take serious and publicly visible steps in these talks towards
de-escalation. It's in Russia's hands to prevent a further
escalation that would be linked to economic sanctions," Gabriel
told reporters.
"If Russia is not ready to make sure the escalation finally
ends, it must expect that Europe and Germany will be ready to
start the third phase of sanctions."
