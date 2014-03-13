BERLIN, March 13 German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said it was in Vladimir Putin's hands whether the Cold
War era returned and a weekend referendum in Crimea, likely to
violate Ukraine's territorial integrity, would bring a second
stage of EU sanctions on Moscow.
"Germany is doing everything to prevent a third round of
sanctions against Russia," he said, but added that at the same
time if diplomacy failed, Europe should not hesitate to impose a
third round of massive economic sanctions of Russia.
Earlier on Thursday Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Moscow
that it risked "massive" political and economic damage if it
refused to change course on Ukraine and if the referendum went
ahead.