BERLIN Aug 23 Germany's Vice Chancellor, Social
Democrat Sigmar Gabriel, spoke out for a federal system to be
introduced in Ukraine once the fighting between Ukrainian and
Russian separatist forces in the eastern part of the country has
ended.
In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper released
on the same day that Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Kiev for
talks on ending the crisis, Gabriel said the priority was to
stop a direct military confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.
"Beyond that, we have to develop an idea about the
reconciliation process that could be introduced after the end of
the military conflict in East Ukraine," said Gabriel, leader of
the Social Democrats who share power with Merkel's
conservatives. Gabriel is also Economy Minister.
"The territorial integrity of Ukraine can only be maintained
if an offer is made to the areas with a Russian majority,"
Gabriel was quoted as saying.
"A clever concept of federalisation seem to be the only
practicable way," he said, adding that a ceasefire was the first
step and that still appeared to be a long way away.
Gabriel is one of the first senior German politicians to
talk of such a solution.
