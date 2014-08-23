BERLIN Aug 23 Germany's Vice Chancellor, Social Democrat Sigmar Gabriel, spoke out for a federal system to be introduced in Ukraine once the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian separatist forces in the eastern part of the country has ended.

In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper released on the same day that Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Kiev for talks on ending the crisis, Gabriel said the priority was to stop a direct military confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.

"Beyond that, we have to develop an idea about the reconciliation process that could be introduced after the end of the military conflict in East Ukraine," said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats who share power with Merkel's conservatives. Gabriel is also Economy Minister.

"The territorial integrity of Ukraine can only be maintained if an offer is made to the areas with a Russian majority," Gabriel was quoted as saying.

"A clever concept of federalisation seem to be the only practicable way," he said, adding that a ceasefire was the first step and that still appeared to be a long way away.

Gabriel is one of the first senior German politicians to talk of such a solution.