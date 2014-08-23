(Adds Merkel comments on Gabriel's remarks)
BERLIN Aug 23 Germany's vice chancellor has
spoken out for a "federalisation" of Ukraine once fighting
between Ukrainian and Russian separatist forces in the eastern
part of the country has ended.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said, however, that Sigmar Gabriel
meant decentralisation.
His comments raised eyebrows because of his use of the word
federalisation, which is a sensitive term in Ukraine.
In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper released
on the same day that Merkel visited Kiev for talks on ending the
crisis, Gabriel said the priority was to stop a direct military
confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.
"Beyond that, we have to develop an idea about the
reconciliation process that could be introduced after the end of
the military conflict in East Ukraine," said Gabriel, leader of
the Social Democrats who share power with Merkel's
conservatives. Gabriel is also Economy Minister.
"The territorial integrity of Ukraine can only be maintained
if an offer is made to the areas with a Russian majority,"
Gabriel was quoted as saying.
"A clever concept of federalisation seem to be the only
practicable way," he said, adding that a ceasefire was the first
step and that still appeared to be a long way away.
During a news conference with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, Merkel said what Germans understood by federalism
was seen very differently in Ukraine where it was linked to a
greater degree of independence "that we don't want at all".
Pro-Russian media have in the past called pro-Moscow
separatists supporters of federalisation.
"What we call federalism is decentralisation," said Merkel,
when asked about Gabriel's remarks. She said she supported
Poroshenko's plans to give more responsibility to local
authorities as part of a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
