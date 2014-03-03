BERLIN, March 3 Germany's Angela Merkel believes
it is not too late to resolve the Ukrainian crisis by political
means despite differences in opinion between Vladimir Putin and
the West on Crimea, which Russia now controls, an aide to the
chancellor said on Monday.
Merkel has proposed to the Russian president Putin and U.S.
President Barack Obama sending a "fact-finding mission" to the
Ukrainian region of Crimea, a peninsula on the Black Sea where
Russian forces have seized control without any fighting.
"It is still not to late to resolve this crisis peacefully
by political means," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert,
urging Moscow to withdraw "from the logic of troop movements".
"There is no doubt President Putin has a completely
different view on the situation and events in Crimea from the
German government and our Western partners," he said.