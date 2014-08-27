GLOBAL-MARKETS-World stocks pause near record highs ahead of Trump landmark
BERLIN Aug 27 The flow of Russian forces and weapons into Ukraine is a major problem and Moscow must ensure that it stops, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference that a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was a good first step towards resolving the crisis but that concrete steps must follow.
"The pre-condition for an effective two-way ceasefire is that Russia has to make its contribution to de-escalate and that there is an agreement to secure the border," Seibert said.
"It's long overdue that this border is properly secured and that all forms of military support for the separatists over this border end. Russia has a big responsibility for that." (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)
