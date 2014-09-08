BERLIN, Sept 8 A ceasefire agreed between
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists is not
sufficient as other issues including border control and the
exchange of prisoners still need to be addressed, a German
government spokesman said on Monday.
"It's not just about this one issue of a ceasefire. There's
a long list of things that were agreed to and which need to be
implemented, not just the ceasefire," Steffen Seibert said.
"As much as we all want a ceasefire to be respeted by all
sides, there are other issues like OSCE monitoring, the exchange
of prisoners and hostages, monitoring of borders and the start
of a dialogue - there's a lot more than just sticking to the
ceasefire."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)