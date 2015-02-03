BERLIN Feb 3 Chancellor Angela Merkel
reiterated on Tuesday her government's position that Germany
would not arm Ukraine to fight pro-Russian separatists but
favoured diplomatic solutions such as the threat of tougher
economic sanctions if the situation gets worse.
"Germany will not send Ukraine any deadly, lethal weapons,
as I said yesterday," she told a news conference.
"We are focusing on a diplomatic solution and the foreign
ministers have made clear that if the situation gets even worse
... then it will be necessary to work on further sanctions," she
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)