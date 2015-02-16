BERLIN Feb 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday that the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine seemed to be holding in general terms, but added that ongoing fighting around the strategic railway junction of Debaltseve remained a source of concern.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert also said during a regular news conference that it was now important that the withdrawal of heavy weapons take place from Tuesday, as agreed in a deal clinched last week in Minsk.

The Ukrainian military said after Seibert spoke that it was not ready to withdraw the weapons because pro-Russian separatists were violating the ceasefire. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)