BERLIN, April 9 Germany hopes that the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin early next week to discuss the implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement, an official from the German foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"A meeting of the Normandy group soon would be important, we must stick to the implementation of the Minsk deal. A meeting can hopefully take place early next week," said the official. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)