BERLIN Feb 1 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko on Monday urged the West to maintain sanctions
against Russia over its backing of militants in the east of the
country.
"Sanctions against Russia must stay in place until Russia
fully implements the Minsk agreement," Poroshenko said at a
joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Berlin.
His comments were echoed by Merkel who said given the lack
of sustainable peace, the European Union must renew sanctions
against Russia over its role in the conflict.
Merkel also said she would discuss with Poroshenko extending
new financial aid to Ukraine in 2016.
