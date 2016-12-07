BRUSSELS Dec 7 Uncertainty in Moscow and Kiev
about what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will adopt
means there is little prospect of making much progress in
implementing the Minsk ceasefire accord on Ukraine, Germany's
foreign minister said.
Speaking in Brussels, Frank-Walter Steinmeier also told
reporters on Wednesday that it was still unclear what the future
relationship between Russia and the United States would be.
"In contrast to some views I have seen, I personally think
it is completely open as to (what kind of) relationship develops
between the United States and Russia," he told reporters, adding
pressing the 'reset button' had not got any easier in the last
eight years given the range of new conflicts.
Steinmeier also said his Turkish counterpart had indicated
that the main aim of NATO's counter-migration mission in the
Aegean had been accomplished. Diplomats have said Turkey is
unhappy about NATO ships moving about in waters that it and
Greece have long contested.
Steinmeier added that Turkey would have to rethink its
domestic policy for the EU to grant it the visa relief it is
demanding.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Michael Nienaber)