BRUSSELS Dec 7 Uncertainty in Moscow and Kiev about what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will adopt means there is little prospect of making much progress in implementing the Minsk ceasefire accord on Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said.

Speaking in Brussels, Frank-Walter Steinmeier also told reporters on Wednesday that it was still unclear what the future relationship between Russia and the United States would be.

"In contrast to some views I have seen, I personally think it is completely open as to (what kind of) relationship develops between the United States and Russia," he told reporters, adding pressing the 'reset button' had not got any easier in the last eight years given the range of new conflicts.

Steinmeier also said his Turkish counterpart had indicated that the main aim of NATO's counter-migration mission in the Aegean had been accomplished. Diplomats have said Turkey is unhappy about NATO ships moving about in waters that it and Greece have long contested.

Steinmeier added that Turkey would have to rethink its domestic policy for the EU to grant it the visa relief it is demanding. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)