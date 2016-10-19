BERLIN Oct 19 Germany and Russia played down
prospects of four-way talks on Wednesday achieving a
breakthrough in the stalled Ukraine peace process at the first
such meeting in just over a year.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois will also raise their concerns about Russia's role in
the Syrian civil war with President Vladimir Putin during his
first visit to Germany since 2013.
"It was always clear to the chancellor and the German
government that if such a (Ukraine) meeting occurred, that there
would have to be discussion about Syria," Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert told reporters.
"We have a catastrophic situation there. Don't expect more
from the meeting today than these conditions and an assessment
of who is responsible will be clearly named."
Merkel told reporters on Tuesday not to expect any miracles
from either discussion despite earlier comments in which she had
said it only made sense for leaders to meet on Ukraine if some
progress could be expected.
Seibert defended the decision to host the gathering of
Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine despite considerably lowered
expectations. He said it followed intensive talks by experts
about ending Ukraine's conflict, in which more than 9,600 people
have been killed since 2014.
"It is right to take another run at it; every possibility
should be used to achieve some progress," he said. "But first we
need a brutally honest assessment of the situation, and that is
what will happen this evening."
The Kremlin on Wednesday joined Germany and Ukraine in
saying it did not expect any diplomatic progress at the talks.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussions were meant to
assess the current situation and identify obstacles to
implementing the Minsk peace deal for Ukraine.
A ceasefire agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk in
February 2015 stemmed heavy fighting between Ukrainian troops
and Russian-backed rebels, but violence routinely flares along a
demarcation line. Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of violating
the agreement and blocking implementation of the peace terms.
Merkel, Hollande, Putin and Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko will meet at the German chancellery on Wednesday over
a working dinner, joined by the foreign ministers of all four
countries and experts.
Hollande and Merkel will see Putin separately after the
Ukraine discussions are completed and Poroshenko departs.
