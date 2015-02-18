* Berlin waits for Putin's next move after Debaltseve falls
* German leader says wants to work with Russia not against
it
* U.S. critics say Merkel "legtimizing dismemberment" of
Ukraine
(Adds details)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Feb 18 Germany condemned the seizure of
a strategic east Ukrainian town by pro-Russian rebels on
Wednesday as a "massive violation" of a ceasefire, but said it
was too early to call the broader Minsk peace plan dead or
ratchet up sanctions against Moscow.
The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the encircled town
of Debaltseve on Wednesday was a blow to German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's efforts to clinch a negotiated solution to the
year-long conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.
But Berlin appears to be hoping that Russian President
Vladimir Putin, who the West accuses of actively supporting the
rebels, will respect other aspects of a peace plan agreed last
year in the Belarus capital, now that the rebels have achieved
their goal of capturing Debaltseve.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert pointed to a resolution
by the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday as a positive
signal. Backed by Russia, the resolution called on all parties
in eastern Ukraine to stop fighting and to implement the Minsk
peace deal.
"The German government resolutely condemns the military
actions by the separatists in Debaltseve. It is a massive
violation of the ceasefire that went into effect on Sunday,"
Seibert said.
"We believe the Minsk process is under strain, it has
perhaps been damaged, but we still believe it makes sense to
continue working. The UN resolution appears to send a signal in
the right direction."
Merkel, speaking later at a gathering of her conservative
party in eastern Germany, did not mention the developments in
Debaltseve, but said she wanted to work with Russia, not against
it, to restore peace in Europe.
MERKEL CRITICISED
Some German politicians, including Juergen Hardt, a defence
expert in her Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said the seige
of the town was reason to consider tough new sanctions against
Moscow.
But Merkel's spokesman was more cautious, saying more
punitive measures hinged on developments on the ground in
eastern Ukraine.
"If the fighting doesn't stop after the fall of Debaltseve,
new sanctions are likely," said Ulrich Speck of the Carnegie
Europe think tank.
"I don't think yet that the 'nuclear economic option',
cutting off Russia from SWIFT, is going to happen," he added,
referring to the international bank transaction system.
Although Merkel's pursuit of dialogue with Putin is popular
at home, the rebel advance has left her vulnerable to critics
abroad, among them hawks in the U.S. Congress, who have accused
her of naively persisting with diplomacy in the face of repeated
broken promises by Putin.
In a statement on Tuesday, Republican Senators John McCain
and Lindsey Graham accused Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande, who negotiated the ceasefire last week with Putin and
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, of "legitimizing the
dismemberment of a sovereign nation in Europe".
They have called on President Barack Obama to send defensive
arms to to the Ukrainian army, a step Merkel opposes and
cautioned against during a visit to Washington earlier this
month. The rebel seige of Debaltseve could increase pressure on
the president to ignore her warnings and send such weapons.
"The open question is what Putin does now," said a senior
German official who requested anonymity.
"Is Debaltseve another step in a process that goes even
further or does Putin now have an interest in sticking to the
other aspects of the Minsk agreement? If Minsk does fall apart
then there will have to be consequences."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)