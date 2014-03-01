BERLIN, March 1 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on Saturday that developments in
Ukraine over the past few hours were dangerous and urged Russia
to explain its intentions regarding its troops in the Crimea
region.
"The situation in Crimea in particular has become
considerably more acute. Whoever pours more oil onto the flames
now, with words or actions, is consciously aiming for further
escalation of the situation."
"Everything Russia does in Crimea must be in keeping with
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and
treaties on Russia's Black Sea fleet," he said.
"We are holding the Russian government to its public
statements on this. And this entails also that Russia provides
without delay complete transparency over the movements of its
troops in Crimea, as well as its goals and intentions behind
these."