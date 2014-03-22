* PM says Ukraine will need EU help on energy
* Steinmeier says crisis must not split Europe anew
* Steinmeier visits mainly Russian-speaking east Ukraine
(Adds Steinmeier on eastern Ukraine issue)
By Sabine Siebold and Alastair Macdonald
KIEV/DONETSK, March 22 Germany's foreign
minister pledged to help the new Ukrainian government on
Saturday and heard an appeal from the prime minister in Kiev
that it will need energy from the European Union to secure it
against Russia cutting supplies.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised premier Arseny Yatseniuk for
statements aimed at reassuring Russian-speakers in the east of
the country. Later, after visiting eastern business leaders, the
German minister said he believed they backed Ukrainian unity and
would oppose secession of the kind seen last week in Crimea.
Ukrainians could be "sure of their neighbours' support".
In Kiev, Yatseniuk said Ukraine would need energy from the
European Union to protect it from repercussions of its standoff
with Moscow, on which it depends for over half its oil and gas.
Russia's annexation of the majority ethnic Russian Crimea
peninsula and warnings of possible intervention in eastern
regions have put the ex-Soviet neighbours at daggers drawn since
the overthrow of Ukraine's Moscow-backed president a month ago.
Yatseniuk's comments came a day after he signed a landmark
association agreement with the EU, committing Ukraine to closer
political and economic cooperation with the 28-nation bloc.
Speaking at a briefing in Kiev with Steinmeier, the prime
minister said "we need reverse supplies of gas from the EU to
ensure the energy security of Ukraine".
Their talks included the possibility that Germany help
Ukraine to modernise and strengthen its armed forces.
Russia's annexation of Crimea has brought about the worst
confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
Steinmeier said the international community must not let the
Ukraine-Russia crisis create a new division of Europe. He hoped
the first monitors from the OSCE rights watchdog would arrive in
Ukraine to support de-escalation efforts in the next couple of
days - a move he said would provide clarity on levels of unrest.
Russia asserts that ultra-nationalist groups involved in the
overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich pose a threat to
Russian-speakers - a position Moscow used to justify its action
in Crimea. Ukraine accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of
fuelling fear and unrest in the east to prepare for an invasion.
Steinmeier welcomed moves by Kiev's transitional government
to ensure it took interests of people in eastern Ukraine into
account in their policies, referring to a speech by Yatseniuk
this week stressing his wish to lead an inclusive government.
"You gave the impression that minority rights would be
guaranteed and that is a good signal, which the country needs in
the current circumstances," he said to Yatseniuk.
EASTERN OLIGARCHS
Later, in the eastern industrial city of Donetsk, Steinmeier
met Rinat Akhmetov, the country's leading industrial magnate,
and Serhiy Taruta, a fellow "oligarch" who was appointed this
month as regional governor in Donetsk by the new Kiev
leadership, with a brief to stem calls for secession to Russia.
The German minister said he came away believing eastern
magnates, previously seen as supporters of Yanukovich, had
"accepted" that there would be major administrative and economic
reforms, with EU help, and a fight against endemic corruption.
"It seems to me that at the moment at any rate this path is
accepted and even finds support," he said. "We have heard here
today the very pressing desire that the new Ukraine should be a
united Ukraine and that there should be no breakup."
Steinmeier visited Donetsk - where a man was stabbed to
death just over a week ago during a confrontation between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian nationalists - just after
a rally by supporters of Yanukovich and of eastern separatism.
He noted that the demonstration, which attracted up to 5,000
people and concluded with a brief standoff with riot police at
the regional government headquarters, had been peaceful and that
turnout had been relatively low.
Protesters listened to speeches on the city's main Lenin
Square, under a statue of the Soviet state founder, and chanted
for a return of Yanukovich and for their Donbass coal and steel
region to be united with Russia. "Crimea, Donbass, Russia!" they
chanted, as well as: "Putin is coming. He'll sort things out."
Pro-Russian protesters early this month seized the local
government building where Steinmeier met governor Taruta. But
fears of an imminent takeover of eastern regions by separatists
appear to have receded, with local leaders and voters waiting to
see what further policies emerge from the authorities in Kiev.
