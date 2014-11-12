BERLIN Nov 12 Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday that a military buildup in eastern Ukraine made no sense and reverting to a military confrontation would hurt everyone.

"In this situation it makes no sense to re-arm in the region and to prepare for further military confrontation. It helps no one, we just lose time," he told reporters at a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart.

Kiev has said it is preparing for a possible new offensive by pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions and that tanks and troops have crossed into east Ukraine from Russia, which denies arming the rebels. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)