France calls for firm reaction after North Korea's missile test
PARIS, April 29 France condemned a ballistic missile test conducted on Saturday by North Korea and called for a "firm" and "determined" reaction towards Pyongyang.
BERLIN Nov 12 Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday that a military buildup in eastern Ukraine made no sense and reverting to a military confrontation would hurt everyone.
"In this situation it makes no sense to re-arm in the region and to prepare for further military confrontation. It helps no one, we just lose time," he told reporters at a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart.
Kiev has said it is preparing for a possible new offensive by pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions and that tanks and troops have crossed into east Ukraine from Russia, which denies arming the rebels. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday, calling on the United States and China to keep up pressure on Pyongyang.