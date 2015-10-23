(Adds background)
BERLIN Oct 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said a European Union free trade agreement with Ukraine is not
directed against Russia and that Berlin wants good economic ties
with both Ukraine and Russia.
The European Union free-trade pact will come into force at
the start of next year despite efforts by Russia to delay the
deal.
"This free trade agreement is not directed against Russia,"
Merkel told a German-Ukrainian economic conference in Berlin on
Friday. "In contrast, we want Ukraine to have good economic
relations with the European Union, with Germany but at the same
time also with Russia."
Merkel said Ukraine's low wage costs and highly qualified
workers showed it could be a good place to do business and
pressed Ukraine to continue with its economic reforms to tackle
corruption to encourage more German firms to invest there.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said his country
has started to see some positive dynamism in its economy in
recent months but added that it needed Germany's help to
implement its reforms.
Merkel said Germany was ready to help Ukraine on its path
towards economic stability and prosperity. Together with
Yatseniuk, she signed a treaty on the German-Ukrainian Chamber
of Commerce.
Germany is Ukraine's third most important trading partner
after Russia and China. The two countries had bilateral trade
worth 5.2 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in 2014.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by Catherine Evans)