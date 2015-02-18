BERLIN Feb 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she wanted to work with Russia to restore peace in Europe, but added that she could not ignore Moscow's violations of international law in the course of the Ukraine crisis.

"We want to shape this European peace order together with Russia, not against Russia," Merkel said during a speech at a meeting of her conservatives in the east German town of Demmin.

"But we cannot waive our principles - and the annexation of Crimea for example is a violation of international law," Merkel added in her first comments since pro-Russian separatists captured the strategic town of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine, in a move Berlin condemned as a violation of an agreed ceasefire. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)