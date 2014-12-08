COLOGNE, Germany Dec 8 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned on Monday that it might take a lot longer than
previously envisaged to reach a diplomatic solution with Russia
over the Ukraine crisis, but said she was convinced it was still
possible in the long run.
In an interview with German TV, Merkel said her government
could never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea because that
would shake Europe's foundations. She said the West would judge
Russian President Vladimir Putin on his actions, not his words.
"Sometimes you need to have more patience and stamina for
something like this," she told ARD television ahead of a
congress of her conservative party on Tuesday, adding that it
took a lot longer than expected for the two Germanys to reunite.
"I'm working towards a diplomatic solution and I'm convinced
that we can achieve that," she said, again ruling out any kind
of a military solution. "We're going to need more patience than
we first imagined. That's why we can't stop working for that."
Since February, when the pro-Russian president of Ukraine,
Viktor Yanukovich, fled Kiev amid violent protests in the
capital, Germany has taken the lead in trying to convince Putin
to engage with the West over the crisis in Ukraine.
Merkel has spoken three dozen times with the Russian
president on the phone over the past nine months as part of
efforts towards a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but she
rejected an ARD question about whether she was "disappointed"
about making no headway with Putin.
"The category 'disappointed' or 'not disappointed' isn't the
issue," she said. "It's my duty to continue to speak clearly
about German and European interests and values (with Putin) and
I'll keep doing that."
When asked what she thought Putin wanted, Merkel said:
"Look, it's not my job to find that out. I want us to be able to
work together with Russia as partners again. There have been
severe problems, like annexing Crimea, which we can't accept."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Susan Fenton)