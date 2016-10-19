Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babi Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia have agreed to draw up a roadmap in November on how to implement a Minsk ceasefire agreement for eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday after four-way leader talks.

"This roadmap should have the sequence of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and guarantee their implementation," Poroshenko told reporters in Berlin.

He also said the sides agreed to withdrawals of Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in four new areas at the frontline of the fighting in the Donbass region.

They also agreed that monitors from the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) could be armed and that their activities in monitoring the so-called Minsk peace process would not be impeded.

Separatist violence erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and has killed 9,600 people so far. It continues despite a ceasefire made in the Belarusian capital Minsk last year.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)