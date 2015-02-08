MUNICH Feb 8 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticised his Russian counterpart on
Sunday for weekend remarks at a security conference which he
said had not contributed to a resolution of the crisis in
Ukraine.
"It is Moscow's responsibility to identify common
interests," Steinmeier said. "We have seen too little of this so
far. And the speech by my colleague (Russian foreign minister
Sergei) Lavrov yesterday made no contribution to this."
Lavrov, speaking at the Munich conference on Saturday,
delivered a diatribe against the West, accusing Europe and the
United States of turning a blind eye to nationalists in Ukraine
who were bent on ethnic cleansing, and seeking to pump the
country full of lethal weapons.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Sabine Siebold)