BERLIN, July 30 Fresh sanctions on Russia may
hurt the German economy, but peace is more important, German
Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on
Wednesday.
"We know that we may suffer economic consequences, we know
that trade with Russia is not inordinately large but it has some
significance," said Gabriel, adding he thought the sanctions
would have an effect on Russia very quickly.
"Nonetheless at a time of war and peace, economic policy is
not the main consideration," Gabriel told journalists after a
meeting of the German cabinet.
The European Union and the United States on Tuesday
announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its
energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest
international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
