BERLIN May 20 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped the elections
in Ukraine this week will be the harbinger of a period of
stabilisation for the country and added that a further "round
table" talks session will be held soon.
"We hope that in any event this election will mark the start
of the stabilisation of Ukraine," Steinmeier said at a news
conference in Berlin with acting Ukraine Foreign Minister Andriy
Deshchytsia.
Steinmeier added that there would be another session of the
"round table" talks before the election on Sunday bringing
together the government in Kiev with regional representatives.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Michael Nienaber)