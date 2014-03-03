BRUSSELS, March 3 Russia's military activities
on Ukrainian soil are unacceptable but international diplomacy
must prevail to solve the crisis, German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.
"Crisis diplomacy is not a weakness but it will be more
important than ever to not fall into the abyss of military
escalation," Steinmeier told reporters ahead of an extraordinary
meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
Steinmeier suggested an fact-finding mission by the OSCE,
Europe's main human rights and democracy watchdog, as an initial
response. "We are considering whether it wouldn't make good
sense to create transparency about what is happening on the
ground in eastern Ukraine and Crimea instead of being dependent
on rumours," he said.