NAIROBI Feb 22 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned Russia against further escalation
in the Ukraine conflict, saying that a rebel attack on the port
city of Mariupol would be a clear violation of an
internationally brokered peace deal.
The Ukrainian military has accused Russia of sending more
tanks and troops towards the rebel-held town Novoazovsk on the
Sea of Azov coast, 50 km (30 miles) east of Mariupol.
Steinmeier told reporters during a visit in Kenya that there
were "inconsistent messages" coming from Ukraine and that
reports about a separatist advance towards Mariupol had not been
confirmed yet.
Steinmeier said he would discuss the situation in Ukraine
with his counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine when they
meet in Paris on Tuesday.
In an interview with German mass daily Bild for Monday's
edition, Steinmeier said: "An advance towards Mariupol would
clearly violate the (Minsk) agreement."
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that new sanctions
against Russia were an option if the peace deal was violated.
