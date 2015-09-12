BERLIN, Sept 13 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after meeting his Russian,
Ukrainian and French counterparts in Berlin on Saturday that
"significant progress" had been made towards a resolution of the
conflict between Kiev and Moscow.
Steinmeier said Ukraine and Russia were close to striking an
agreement on the withdrawal of weapons from the demarcation line
between separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and
had agreed not to lay any more mines and to clear mines.
"We all reaffirmed that the ceasefire which has been kept
for two weeks now needs to be further consolidated and secured,"
Steinmeier said in a statement.
In the past, Ukrainian and rebel forces have blamed each
other for repeated ceasefire breaches but both sides are now
broadly respecting a ceasefire that came into effect on Sept. 1,
according to international monitors from the Organization for
Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was welcome that
fighting had stopped in eastern Ukraine, a change in rhetoric
from his previous accusations against Ukraine for violating a
ceasefire.
Steinmeier said the countries agreed in principle that
planned local elections in eastern Ukraine should be held on a
joint legal basis and under the supervision of the Organisation
for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Ukraine would hold regional elections on Oct. 25. Donetsk
rebels and their fellow separatists in neighbouring Luhansk have
said they would hold their own votes on Oct. 18 and Nov. 1,
respectively, drawing protests from Kiev.
The foreign ministers also agreed that further concrete
steps needed to be taken urgently to ensure that there is no
repeat of last winter's humanitarian emergency this year such as
by ensuring that aid agencies are able to reach people in the
conflict region and by improving water provision.
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are due
to meet in Paris in early October to discuss efforts to resolve
the Ukrainian conflict.
