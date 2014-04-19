BERLIN, April 19 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he wished as much emphasis would be
placed on preventing an escalation of tensions with Russia over
Ukraine as there is at the moment in threatening economic
sanctions.
In an interview to appear in Germany's Bild am Sonntag
newspaper on Sunday, Steinmeier appeared to be referring to
threats from the United States as well as from within Germany
about the need for economic sanctions against Russia.
"I sometimes wish that the same engagement being used for
the debate about sanctions would also exist when it comes to
avoiding a further escalation," Steinmeier told the Sunday
newspaper, according to excerpts released before publication.
"We've already exhaustively discussed the sanctions issue,"
he added, in comments the newspaper said were addressed at
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has called for
economic sanctions against Russia.
Von der Leyen was quoted telling Focus magazine on Friday:
"We Europeans say quite clearly that if Moscow continues to
destabilise (Ukraine), the third level of sanctions will be
implemented."
The White House warned of heavier economic sanctions than
those already imposed over the annexation of Crimea if Moscow
failed to uphold a pact reached in Geneva on Thursday - or if it
moved to send troops massed on the border into Ukraine.
Under the Geneva accord, Russia, Ukraine and Kiev's U.S. and
European Union allies agreed that the Organisation for Security
and Co-operation in Europe should oversee the disarmament of
pro-Russian separatists occupying public buildings in eastern
Ukraine.
"We believe that Russia has considerable influence over the
actions of those who have been engaged in destabilising
activities in eastern Ukraine," U.S. national security adviser
Susan Rice said on Friday. "If we don't see action commensurate
with the commitments that Russia has made yesterday in Geneva
... then obviously we've been very clear that we and our
European partners remain ready to impose additional costs on
Russia.
"Those costs and sanctions could include targeting very
significant sectors of the Russian economy."
On Friday, separatist leaders said Russia's signature on the
Geneva deal was not binding on them. Moscow denies Western
assertions it is controlling the Ukrainian activists.
Washington did not spell out what further sanctions it might
place on Russia. With the EU, it has so far imposed visa bans
and asset freezes on a small number of Russians, a response that
Moscow mocked. But some EU states are reluctant to do more,
fearing that could provoke Russia further or hurt their own
economies, which are heavily reliant on Russian gas
