* Berlin, Kiev say high participation crucial on May 25
* About 1,000 OSCE observers will follow election
(Adds quotes and details)
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, May 20 Ukraine's presidential election
on Sunday can help bring stability, Germany's foreign minister
said on Tuesday, but it is crucial that as many people as
possible vote to reinforce its democratic legitimacy.
The days left to the vote must be used to ensure polling
stations can open and people can vote free from intimidation,
Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a news conference in Berlin, but he
warned the situation in parts of the east remained fragile.
"This presidential election cannot be overestimated,"
Steinmeier said. "It is a decisive marker, a real chance for a
new start for Ukraine and it could be the key to regaining
economic and political stability."
A third set of talks between Kiev politicians and regional
groups aimed at defusing tensions will take place in the
southeastern city of Mykolayiv beforehand, Ukraine's acting
foreign minister, Andriy Deshchytsia, said in Berlin.
Kiev's interim authorities hope the election will restore
calm after five months of upheaval that has included violent
street protests, Russia's annexation of Crimea and pro-Russian
separatist rebellions in the east of the former Soviet republic.
"There are still serious risks ... in some areas of eastern
Ukraine, separatists want to block the election and in some
areas the security situation, even if it has eased a little in
the last days, remains very fragile," the German minister said.
Around 1,000 election observers from the Organisation for
Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will follow the
event, Steinmeier said.
"The situation in the east remains unstable. Extremist
groups active there are not only creating chaos and terrorising
the population, they are also preventing a calm preparation of
the election," Deshchytsia said.
"Unfortunately, we have only limited control over some
areas, but we hope that those people who want to take part in
the elections will get the chance to exercise their right to
vote."
Asked if there was a turnout threshold necessary for
legitimacy, Steinmeier said: "You cannot dictate the level of
election participation in advance. It is about giving as many
people as possible the chance to vote, and ensuring that these
are free, general elections."
According to a poll on Tuesday, confectionary tycoon Petro
Poroshenko, who backed the pro-European uprising that ousted
Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in February, would get
support from 53.2 percent of voters in the first round.
Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko remained in distant
second place on 10.1 percent.
If no candidate obtains more than 50 percent in the first
round of voting on May 25, there will be a run-off vote between
the two leading contenders on June 15.
President Vladimir Putin has said Sunday's election could be
"a step in the right direction" but other Russian officials have
signalled that Moscow may not recognise the outcome, especially
if Kiev continues to use its armed forces in eastern Ukraine.
