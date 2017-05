Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria during a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, a German government source said.

The discussion will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine about the Minsk peace plan that was supposed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

