BERLIN, April 9 The foreign ministers of France,
Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin on Monday to
discuss the implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement, a
spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry confirmed on
Thursday.
"Foreign Minister (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier has invited his
counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine to ... (Berlin) on
Monday evening," said the spokesperson. "The goal of the meeting
... is to work further on the implementation of the Minsk
agreements," the spokesperson added.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Caroline Copley)