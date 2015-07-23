BERLIN, July 23 German exports to Russia slumped
by 34 percent in the first five months of the year to 4.4
billion euros due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over
the Ukraine crisis, a lobby group representing German industry
in eastern Europe said on Thursday.
If this trend continues, exports to Russia could fall by
around a third to about 20 billion euros this year, said
Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic relations.
That would be less than half the record 38 billion euros
reached in the record year of 2012.
German industry only reluctantly accepted the need for
sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia's defence, oil
and financial sectors in response to Moscow's activities in
eastern Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea.
Some 6,200 German firms were active in Russia before the
sanctions took effect, with some 300,000 German jobs linked to
exports there.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)