MOSCOW, March 4 A Kremlin aide said on Tuesday
that if the United States were to impose sanctions on Russia
over Ukraine, Moscow might be forced to drop the dollar as a
reserve currency and refuse to pay off any loans to U.S. banks.
Sergei Glazyev, an adviser to the Kremlin who is often used
by the authorities to stake out a hardline stance but does not
make policy, added that if Washington froze the accounts of
Russian businesses and individuals, Moscow would recommend that
all holders of U.S. treasuries sell them.