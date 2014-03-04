MOSCOW, March 4 A Kremlin aide was quoted on
Tuesday as saying that if the United States were to impose
sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, Moscow might be forced to drop
the dollar as a reserve currency and refuse to pay off any loans
to U.S. banks.
Sergei Glazyev, who is often used by the authorities to
stake out a hardline stance but does not make policy, was cited
by RIA news agency as saying Moscow could recommend that all
holders of U.S. treasuries sell them if Washington freezes the
U.S.. accounts of Russian businesses and individuals.
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing
legislation to provide support to Ukraine and consulting the
Obama administration on possible sanctions against individual
Russians, the committee's chairman said on Monday.
The committee was also consulting with President Barack
Obama's administration on possible sanctions against individuals
ranging from visa bans and asset freezes to suspending military
cooperation and sales, as well as economic sanctions.
"In the instance of sanctions being applied to stated
institutions, we will have to declare the impossibility of
returning those loans which were given to Russian institutions
by U.S. banks," RIA quoted Glazyev as saying.
"We will have to move into other currencies, create our own
settlement system."
He added: "We have excellent trade and economic relations
with our partners in the east and south and we will find a way
to reduce to nothing our financial dependence on the United
States but even get out of the sanctions with a big profit to
ourselves."