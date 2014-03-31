By Paul Taylor
| BRUSSELS, March 31
BRUSSELS, March 31 As Moscow and the West dig in
for a prolonged stand-off over Russia's annexation of Crimea,
risking spillover to other former Soviet republics and beyond,
here are 10 ways in which the Ukraine crisis could change
attitudes and policy around the world.
1) Russia diminished: Russia's role in international affairs
is diminished, at least temporarily. Moscow has been de facto
excluded from the Group of Eight industrialised powers. Its bids
to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development and the International Energy Agency are frozen.
Western summits with Moscow are cancelled until further notice.
President Vladimir Putin's attempt to use the BRICS group of
emerging powers to mitigate isolation by the West faltered over
Chinese and Indian unease at the Crimean precedent for disputes
about Tibet and Kashmir. A joint BRICS statement condemned
sanctions but made no mention of Crimea or Ukraine.
2) NATO revived: Just when it looked to be losing relevance
as its mission in Afghanistan limps to a close, the U.S.-led
military alliance is back in business. An increase in allied air
patrols and war games showing the flag in Poland and the Baltic
states is on the agenda, and Warsaw wants faster deployment of
U.S. missile defence systems in central Europe.
Under U.S. pressure, some European countries may rethink
cuts in defence spending. Neutral Sweden and Finland, perceiving
Russia anew as a potential threat, may increase security efforts
and cooperate more closely with NATO.
3) Energy diversfication: The energy map of Europe is being
redrawn with accelerated action to reduce dependence on Russian
oil and gas. EU states are set to build more liquefied natural
gas terminals, upgrade pipeline networks and grids and expand a
southern gas supplies through Georgia and Turkey to southern and
central Europe.
The EU gets a third of its oil and gas from Russia, and 40
percent of that gas is pumped across Ukraine. Europe may now
look to tap its own shale gas reserves and expand nuclear power,
despite environmental concerns.
"I see the danger of more nuclear - which is C02-free, which
is also part of the discussion, but it is the wrong path," said
Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Austria's OMV, a big
importer of Russian gas into central Europe.
4) China factor: The diplomatic alliance between Russia and
China, which often vote together in the U.N. Security Council,
could change in one of two directions - either rapprochement
through a stronger energy partnership, with new pipelines being
built to pump Russian oil and gas spurned by Europe to Beijing;
or a cooling if China distances itself more from Putin's
behavior and sees less benefit in closer ties with an
economically weakened and relatively isolated Moscow. For now,
President Xi Jinping is refusing to take sides in public.
5) U.S. leadership: Washington's global leadership role,
weakened by the rise of emerging powers and by retrenchment
under President Barack Obama, has been partially restored.
Despite his disengagement from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
and strategic "pivot" towards Asia, events have pushed Obama
back into the old-fashioned role of "Leader of the Free World"
in an East-West crisis in Europe.
The crisis has swept aside European anger over U.S. spying
on global communications and put a new premium on cooperation.
In Brussels last week Europeans appealed to Obama to sell them
shale gas, and both sides agreed to speed talks on a
transatlantic free trade and investment pact.
Yet U.S. strategists say American economic interests and the
security challenges of managing a rising China mean Asia will
remain the priority and Europe will have to do more for itself.
6) German leadership: The Ukraine affair has cemented
Berlin's leadership role in Europe. Germany is already the
dominant economic power, calling the shots in the euro zone
crisis, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has become Europe's main
interlocutor with Putin.
Her disenchantment with him has shaped an increasingly firm
crisis response after initial hesitancy. German willingness to
reduce energy dependency on Russia will be the yardstick of how
far the rest of the EU goes. Merkel is also the relationship
manager with the volatile Yulia Tymoshenko, whose presidential
bid may heighten tension in Ukraine.
7) EU united: The European Union has been reunited, at least
for now, by the return of a common external threat. This may
have helped EU leaders overcome some long-running disputes.
Greens European Parliament member Rebecca Harms joked that
it was too early to nominate Putin for the annual Charlemagne
prize for services to European unity, "but in the face of a new
threat of war in Europe, EU states have indeed agreed on a joint
strategy towards Russia."
Some EU diplomats say Poland may speed up slow-motion moves
to join the euro, seeking sanctuary in Europe's inner core as
the Baltic states have done. Polish entry would hasten the
spread of the single currency to almost all EU countries,
including Denmark, though probably not Sweden or Britain.
8) Contest for Central Asia: both Putin and the West are
wooing central Asian autocrats in energy-rich Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, drawing a discreet veil
over their human rights records. If Russia weakens economically,
they will want at least a foot in the Western camp.
9) U.S.-Russian cooperation: some cooperation on global
security issues will continue because Moscow has an interest in
keeping it on track to avoid greater isolation. But tensions are
possible over Syria, Iran, Afghanistan or North Korea, and
Moscow has levers it could activate such as contracts to supply
S300 air defence missiles to Damascus or Tehran.
10) Putin's future: Russia's leader is near the peak of his
popularity, riding a wave of nationalist pride over Crimea.
However, instability may grow if he comes under pressure from
magnates angry at losing value on their businesses, forfeiting
foreign investment in Russia and facing travel restrictions and
asset freezes in the West. Most are 150 percent loyal for now,
but things may look different in six months' time.
