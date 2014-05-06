MOSCOW May 6 U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has
invested $100 million in a Russian real estate firm, bucking the
trend of international investors draining money from the country
as the Ukraine crisis escalates.
Goldman bought a 6 percent stake in O1 Properties, the
Russian company said on its website, adding that it would use
its expanded capital base to reduce debt and invest in premium
office buildings in Moscow.
The investment bank declined to comment on the deal, which
follows its commitment in February to increase investment in
Russian fitness club chain World Class..
O1 Properties, which invests in commercial buildings to
generate rental income, is part-owned by Boris Mints, who agreed
this year to sell about a quarter of his holding to ITC Group,
the investment company owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis.
O1 Properties did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on how much of the company is owned by Mints.
Neither Mints nor Nesis are on the European Union's list of
individuals subject to asset freezes and travel bans in
sanctions imposed in protest at Russia's seizure of the Crimean
peninsula.
The purchase by Goldman comes against a backdrop of surging
capital outflows from Russia as rising tension over the Ukraine
crisis adds to the woes of the country's already struggling
economy.
Russia's central bank has published balance of payments data
that showed an estimated $63.7 billion in net capital outflow in
the first three months of the year, against $63 billion for the
whole of 2013.
