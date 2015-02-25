KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's central bank chief
Valeria Gontareva said on Wednesday there was no fundamental
reason for the rapid fall of the hryvnia currency.
"There can be no fundamental basis for a panicked mood today
on the market. The central bank sees this, the government sees
this and the IMF sees it," she told a hastily-announced news
conference. She said Kiev expects to receive $8 billion from the
International Monetary Fund this year.
Earlier on Wednesday the central bank banned nearly all
commercial currency trading until the end of the week. Gontareva
said the bank had bought $80 million dollars at the official
exchange rate on Wednesday and would sell it later on the
market.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by
Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet)