KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's central bank chief and
finance minister tried to calm market panic on Wednesday after a
collapse of the currency forced the bank to halt most commercial
foreign exchange trading, saying the rapid fall was
"irrational".
Central bank chief Valeria Gontareva and Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko told a hastily-convened news conference that the
economy and currency would be stabilised by donors, including $8
billion from an International Monetary Fund bailout this year,
with the first tranche expected within weeks.
Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank halted all currency
trading by banks on behalf of their clients for the rest of the
week, saying excessive demand for dollars was "unfounded".
"There are no fundamental reasons for such a severe fall in
the hryvnia rate. The central bank sees none, the government
sees none, and the IMF sees none," Gontareva said.
"These irrational movements are linked solely to irrational
market behaviour which is driven more by fear than by an
understanding of what is going on in the market," she said. "As
soon as we start getting real help from our international
sponsors ... we are looking into the future with perfect calm."
Yaresko said the funds expected from the IMF would be "an
anchor that would provide for the stabilisation of the economy,
including the currency market."
The IMF could authorise Ukraine's bailout as soon as March
11, and Kiev could then start receiving money within days, she
said.
Yaresko later told reporters that Kiev could begin
negotiations with creditors within a week of the IMF decision on
previously-announced plans to restructure its external debt.
Gontareva said the bank had bought $80 million dollars at
the official exchange rate on Wednesday and would sell it later
on the market.
