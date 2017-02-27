KIEV Feb 27 The Ukrainian central bank said on Monday that reports Governor Valeriia Gontareva had resigned were incorrect.

Earlier on Monday, news agency RBK quoted sources close to President Petro Poroshenko as saying that Gontareva had submitted a letter of resignation to the president and that it had been accepted.

"The central bank traditionally announces upcoming changes to its board a month in advance. There has been no such announcement, which means the information is not true," the central bank's press service said in a statement.

According to the constitution, the president is responsible for choosing and dismissing the central bank governor.

Parliament can vote to remove the governor but needs the president's backing. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)