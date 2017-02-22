KIEV Feb 22 The head of Ukraine's central bank
said the former owners of recently nationalised Privatbank could
face a criminal investigation if an IMF-mandated audit of its
multi-billion dollar loans shows they knowingly bankrupted the
lender.
Privatbank, Ukraine's largest lender, was taken under state
control with the backing of the International Monetary Fund in
December after risky lending practices left it with a capital
shortfall of more than $5.5 billion.
At the time the central bank estimated that 97 percent of
its corporate loans had gone to companies linked to its
shareholders, who include powerful tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky,
Ukraine's second-richest man.
Central bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva said the latest
memorandum to the IMF for future financing under a $17.5 billion
bailout laid out deadlines for an audit and restructuring of
Privatbank's loan portfolio to allow the state to recoup its
money.
"It has to be understood who the beneficial owners of these
assets are and how they plan to return the loans," she said in
an interview.
According to the IMF memorandum, auditors must verify if the
companies that received loans from Privatbank are able to repay
the money they owe over the next five to 10 years.
Gontareva said that if this is not possible, it will show
that the corporate loans to parties related to the bank made it
insolvent.
"This would be a matter for all our law enforcement bodies
and the (central) bank would take the case to court," Gontareva
said.
In 2015, Ukraine amended its banking legislation to make
bankrupting a lender a criminal offence.
Privatbank's former owners are businessmen Gennadiy
Bogolyubov and Kolomoisky - each worth $1.3 billion according to
Forbes' 2016 ratings.
Kolomoisky's control of strategic industries, including his
energy and media holdings, has put him at the centre of ongoing
power battles among the political elite since street protests
ousted a Moscow-backed president in 2014 and a pro-Russian
rebellion erupted in the east.
After Privatbank was taken under state control, Kolomoisky
rejected the central bank's assessment of the health of
Privatbank's loan portfolio and accused the regulator of
unfairly targeting the bank.
Gontareva said everything was being done to ensure maximum
transparency: Ernst and Young have been hired to audit
Privatbank independently, and a separate international firm will
be contracted to manage the portfolio.
She said the central bank could take similar steps to tackle
the large number of non-performing loans elsewhere in the
banking sector.
The share of non-performing loans has risen to around 50
percent over the past few years due to an economic crisis linked
to the separatist conflict in the industrial east of the
country.
Gontareva said that Ukraine had fulfilled all of its
obligations to receive the next, $1 billion tranche from the IMF
soon and that despite delays the central bank's base scenario
still foresaw the disbursement of a scheduled $5.4 billion this
year.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)