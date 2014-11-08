BERLIN Nov 8 Former Soviet leader Mikhail
Gorbachev warned in a speech in Berlin on Saturday that
East-West tensions over the Ukraine crisis were threatening to
push the world into a new Cold War, 25 years after the fall of
the Berlin Wall.
Gorbachev, who is credited with forging a rapprochement with
the West that led to the demise of communist regimes across
Eastern Europe, accused the West, and the United States in
particular, of not fulfilling their promises after 1989.
"The world is on the brink of a new Cold War. Some say that
it has already begun," said Gorbachev, who is feted in Germany
for his pivotal role in helping create the conditions for the
Berlin Wall's peaceful opening on Nov. 9, 1989, heralding the
end of the Cold War.
"And yet, while the situation is dramatic, we do not see the
main international body, the U.N. Security Council, playing any
role or taking any concrete action."
The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 4,000
people since the start of an uprising by pro-Russian separatists
in mid-April.
Russia blames the crisis on Kiev and the West, but NATO says
it has overwhelming evidence that Russia has aided the rebels
militarily in the conflict.
Gorbachev, 83, also criticised Europe and said it was in
danger of becoming irrelevant as a global power.
"Instead of becoming a leader of change in a global world,
Europe has turned into an arena of political upheaval, of
competition for spheres of influence and finally of military
conflict," he said.
"The consequence inevitably is Europe weakening at a time
when other centres of power and influence are gaining momentum.
If this continues, Europe will lose a strong voice in global
affairs and gradually become irrelevant."
Speaking at an event at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Gorbachev
said the West had exploited Russia's weakness after the collapse
of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"Euphoria and triumphalism went to the heads of Western
leaders," he said. "Taking advantage of Russia's weakening and
the lack of a counterweight, they claimed monopoly leadership
and domination of the world, refusing to heed words of caution
from many of those present here," he said.
Gorbachev said the West had made mistakes that upset Russia
with the enlargement of NATO, with its actions in the former
Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria and with plans for a missile
defence system.
"To put it metaphorically, a blister has now turned into a
bloody, festering wound," he said. "And who is suffering the
most from what's happening? I think the answer is more than
clear: It is Europe."
