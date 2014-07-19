KIEV, July 19 Ukraine's government accused
pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine of trying to destroy
evidence at the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed and of
removing 38 bodies from the scene.
"The government of Ukraine officially states that the
terrorists, with the help of Russia, are trying to destroy
evidence of international crimes," the government said in a
statement on Saturday.
"According to government data, the terrorists have taken 38
bodies to the morgue in (the eastern city of) Donetsk," it said,
accusing specialists with "strong Russian accents" of
threatening to carry out their own autopsies.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)