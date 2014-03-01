KIEV, March 1 Ukraine has asked NATO to look at
all possible ways to help it protect its territorial integrity,
Foreign Minister Sergei Deshchiritsya said on Saturday.
The minister said he had held talks with officials from the
United States and the European Union and then asked NATO for
help after what Ukraine's prime minister described as Russian
aggression.
A request had been made to NATO to "look at using all
possibilities for protecting the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and nuclear
facilities on Ukrainian territory," he said.