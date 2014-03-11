UPDATE 5-Oil falls as signs of U.S. output rise overshadow OPEC-led cuts
* Equatorial Guinea has applied for OPEC membership - minister (Adds speculators' positions, Equatorial Guinea, updates prices)
KIEV, March 11 Most of the spring grain area in Crimea is unlikely to be sown this year due to a lack of fuel caused by turmoil in the region, Ukraine's agriculture minister Ihor Shvaika said.
"According to our preliminary forecast, the major part of the area (in Crimea) will remain unsown," Shvaika told reporters on Tuesday.
Grain output in Ukraine's Crimea region totalled 765,000 tonnes in 2013, or 1.2 percent of Ukraine's overall harvest. The government had said the harvest could reach 1.2 million tonnes of grain in 2014.
Shvaika said that military conflict in Crimea, taken over by Russian armed forces, "made impossible" the supply of fuel to regions that had already started major field work.
He said Ukrainian farms had already sown a total of 106,000 hectares of early grains or 4 percent of the initial area.
Ukraine plans to sow a total of 8.6 million hectares of spring grain this year, including 2.9 million hectares of early grains - spring wheat and spring barley.
Analysts say Ukraine is likely to harvest up to 60 million tonnes of grain this year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Equatorial Guinea has applied for OPEC membership - minister (Adds speculators' positions, Equatorial Guinea, updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 23 Iraq has reduced its oil production by around 180,000 barrels per day and plans to cut a further 30,000 bpd before the end of the month, the OPEC member's oil minister said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.